6PR
‘That’s where we want to get to’: Eagles star buoyed by last quarter push

3 hours ago
Article image for ‘That’s where we want to get to’: Eagles star buoyed by last quarter push

West Coast star forward Josh Kennedy says the Eagles offered a glimpse of what their capable of after just falling short against the Demons on Monday night.

The Eagles were down by 33 points when the game was suspended for just under 30 minutes due to lightning in the area, but returned after the extended break to kick four unanswered goals and finish just nine points short.

Kennedy said the group knows they can play well, it’s just a matter of doing it consistently.

“There’s a glimpse of what we can get to, and how we can play and what we’ve been striving to play for, for a long time.”

