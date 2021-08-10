6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • TGA defends vaccine approval process

TGA defends vaccine approval process

40 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
Modernavaccine
Article image for TGA defends vaccine approval process

The head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has defended the time it takes to approve vaccines and has pointed to Australia’s safety record as evidence of a good process.

It comes as the TGA approved the Moderna vaccine for adults aged 18 and over in a record 23 days on Monday.

“We’ve been criticised for doing it in 23 days,” Head of the TGA Dr John Skerritt told Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“The way we did it was people working nights and weekends, and working very closely with other countries.

“So it certainly was not the TGA taking along time.”

Press PLAY to hear more below

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882