TGA defends vaccine approval process

The head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has defended the time it takes to approve vaccines and has pointed to Australia’s safety record as evidence of a good process.

It comes as the TGA approved the Moderna vaccine for adults aged 18 and over in a record 23 days on Monday.

“We’ve been criticised for doing it in 23 days,” Head of the TGA Dr John Skerritt told Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“The way we did it was people working nights and weekends, and working very closely with other countries.

“So it certainly was not the TGA taking along time.”

