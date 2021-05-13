6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Telstra fined $50 million for ‘unconscionable..

Telstra fined $50 million for ‘unconscionable conduct’ towards Indigenous customers

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Telstra fined $50 million for ‘unconscionable conduct’ towards Indigenous customers

Telstra has been fined $50 million in the Federal Court over its treatment of Indigenous customers in rural parts of the Northern Territory, South Australia and WA.

It’s the second-highest penalty ever imposed under the Australian Consumer Law.

Peter Gartlan from Financial Counselling Australia said the telco was accused of exploiting customers by selling them products they didn’t understand, to help staff reach selling incentive goals.

“Many people that were sold these products did not speak English as a first, second or sometimes even third language,” he said.

“We came across cases of alleged debts in excess of $10,000.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882