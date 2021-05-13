Telstra fined $50 million for ‘unconscionable conduct’ towards Indigenous customers

Telstra has been fined $50 million in the Federal Court over its treatment of Indigenous customers in rural parts of the Northern Territory, South Australia and WA.

It’s the second-highest penalty ever imposed under the Australian Consumer Law.

Peter Gartlan from Financial Counselling Australia said the telco was accused of exploiting customers by selling them products they didn’t understand, to help staff reach selling incentive goals.

“Many people that were sold these products did not speak English as a first, second or sometimes even third language,” he said.

“We came across cases of alleged debts in excess of $10,000.”

