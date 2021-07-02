‘Tell us now’: WA deserves immediate answers over rumoured COVID-19 case

Nine News’ Gary Adshead has taken aim at Premier Mark McGowan and the Department of Health for keeping Western Australia in the dark about possible new COVID-19 cases and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

More than two million West Australians are anxiously awaiting news on whether lockdown will be lifted in time for school holidays.

Adshead, filling in for Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings, said there are reports swirling of a new case, and the public have a right to know if it is true.

“At about twenty to six last night in the Nine newsroom we got word that there was another case,” he said.

“In the end we kept being told this: You need to go to the Health Department to verify that, if it is true it would be up to the Health Department to tell you.”

Adshead said the Heath Department would not confirm if a new case was present, and as a result it was not aired on the news.

“We have now gone again to Health Department media and asked a very simple question: is there one new local case?” Adshead said.

“Their response is: you need to contact the Premier’s office because we understand there will be a media conference this afternoon.

“That is just simply not good enough!

“If there is another case in the northern suburbs cluster, then the public of Western Australia have a right to know now!

“The media asked the question, we should get a response on behalf of the public.

“And it is absolutely disgraceful if all of this is about allowing one person to deliver a message which all of us have the right to know.

“There is no excuse, tell us now, is there a new case or not?”

