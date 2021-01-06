6PR
Teens charged over brutal assault on South Lake couple

8 mins ago
6PR News
Police have charged three people including two teenagers over the robbery and assault of a couple in their 90s.

It’s alleged the couple woke to find three males in their house in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The woman was struck in the face and received bruising to multiple parts of her body, and the male victim was struck in the side of the head after they allegedly threw items at him.

The couple were taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy have been charged with aggravated home burglary, aggravated armed robbery, unlawful wounding and aggravated assault.

They are due to face Perth Children’s Court today.

An 18 year old man from South Lake has been charged with aggravated home burglary, aggravated armed robbery, unlawful wounding and aggravated assault.

He will appear in the Fremantle Magistrates Court today.

 

News
