Technical issue causes train delays for Perth commuters

Trains on the Mandurah line are experiencing delays this morning due to a technical issue.

Transperth says the issues will also cause delays on the Joondalup line as well.

Trains are running, but not to the regular timetable.

Commuters are being warned to expect delays.

Trains on the Mandurah Line are experiencing delays due to a technical issue. This will also cause delays on the Joondalup line. Trains will continue to run however they are not running to the regular schedule. Thanks for your patience. — Transperth (@Transperth) August 3, 2021

Trains on the Joondalup Line are experiencing delays due to a technical issue. Trains will continue to run however they are not running to the regular schedule. Thanks for your patience. — Transperth (@Transperth) August 3, 2021

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)