6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Teachers union demands end to state government’s cap on wages

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Teachers union demands end to state government’s cap on wages

There are concerns we’ll see a further drop in public school teachers, if the state government doesn’t lift its cap on wages.

For the past four years teachers have been restricted to a $1,000 a year pay rise.

State School Teachers Union president Pat Byrne told Gareth Parker it’s putting people off from entering the profession.

“We are seeing teacher shortages … particularly in regional areas and also in specific subject areas, and part of that is due to a drop in the number of people applying to go into teaching,” she said.

“It isn’t just about a short term pay rise, it is about the longer health and wellbeing of the profession.

She said with the budget in good shape and a multi-billion dollar surplus forecast a $1,000 a year increase is not an “unreasonable ask”.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882