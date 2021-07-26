Teachers union demands end to state government’s cap on wages
There are concerns we’ll see a further drop in public school teachers, if the state government doesn’t lift its cap on wages.
For the past four years teachers have been restricted to a $1,000 a year pay rise.
State School Teachers Union president Pat Byrne told Gareth Parker it’s putting people off from entering the profession.
“We are seeing teacher shortages … particularly in regional areas and also in specific subject areas, and part of that is due to a drop in the number of people applying to go into teaching,” she said.
“It isn’t just about a short term pay rise, it is about the longer health and wellbeing of the profession.
She said with the budget in good shape and a multi-billion dollar surplus forecast a $1,000 a year increase is not an “unreasonable ask”.
(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)