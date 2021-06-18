Synergy promise cyclone relief after unfair supply charge claims

Residents and businesses in Kalbarri claim they are being unfairly charged for power in the wake of Cyclone Seroja.

Local business owner Steve McKenzie told Liam Bartlett they were charged a supply fee for 63 days, despite being without power for 22 days.

“Our businesses were without power for 22 days and our home 12 days, and then we get our bills from Synergy and there seems to be no reduction.”

Responding to the claims, Synergy general manager of customer experience Colin Smith said the company have been working on a relief package for affected customers.

“We have been working since we’ve got back to put together a relief package for those heavily impacted customers,” he said.

“A credit offset of $363 which is the average invoice amount for customers in that region, that will be paid by the 30 June.”

