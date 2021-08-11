Swimming coach opens up about his Olympic celebration

Australian Swimming Team Coach Dean Boxall has opened up on the moment he was caught celebrating at the Olympics.

Footage of Mr Boxall celebrating went viral after Ariarne Titmus beat American Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle final at the Olympics.

“I saw her take her out with 15 to go and then I just lost it,” he told Oliver Peterson. “I just ran and I grabbed the railing like it was the ultimate warrior to try and shake the railing but the railing was made of steel and my hips moved instead.”

Mr Boxall says the reaction wasn’t welcomed by everyone.

“Some of the Americans didn’t like it. They said that I went over the top and they would hate to have a coach like that. But, I couldn’t care!”

Mr Boxall says the official who tried to stop his celebrations was just trying to do her job.

“I tried to find her to give her a gift, but they had moved all their volunteers into different sections so I never found her again,” he said.

After Australia’s most successful Olympic campign, athletes are currently quarantining in Darwin.

(Photo: Delly Carr/Getty Images.)