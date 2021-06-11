6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Swimmer Maddie Groves quits Olympic..

Swimmer Maddie Groves quits Olympic trials because of ‘misogynistic perverts’

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Swimmer Maddie Groves quits Olympic trials because of ‘misogynistic perverts’

Australian swimmer Madeline Groves has pulled out of the Olympic trials, claiming there’s a culture of misogyny in the sport.

The dual silver medalist took to social media on Wednesday night to announce her decision to withdraw from the trials.

On Thursday morning, she followed her Instagram post with a tweet implying she’d quit the trials because of behaviour by swimming executives.

Australian champion Gian Rooney said there’s more to the story, and Groves’ career isn’t over.

“A lot of people are saying that Maddie is boycotting these trials and that is incorrect, Maddie has pulled out of these trials due to health issues,” she told Gareth Parker.

“She has a number of chronic health issues, she has not been able to get her health to a point where she can train properly.

“So she hasn’t had any preparation in the last few years, she isn’t at a fitness level that she would want to be at to compete at these trials.

“She said that she wants to swim at meets later in the year.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882