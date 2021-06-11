Swimmer Maddie Groves quits Olympic trials because of ‘misogynistic perverts’

Australian swimmer Madeline Groves has pulled out of the Olympic trials, claiming there’s a culture of misogyny in the sport.

The dual silver medalist took to social media on Wednesday night to announce her decision to withdraw from the trials.

On Thursday morning, she followed her Instagram post with a tweet implying she’d quit the trials because of behaviour by swimming executives.

Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers – You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s UP https://t.co/XMQCRPjNzK — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) June 9, 2021

Australian champion Gian Rooney said there’s more to the story, and Groves’ career isn’t over.

“A lot of people are saying that Maddie is boycotting these trials and that is incorrect, Maddie has pulled out of these trials due to health issues,” she told Gareth Parker.

“She has a number of chronic health issues, she has not been able to get her health to a point where she can train properly.

“So she hasn’t had any preparation in the last few years, she isn’t at a fitness level that she would want to be at to compete at these trials.

“She said that she wants to swim at meets later in the year.”

(Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images.)