Swans’ ruckman Tom Hickey says players are ready for hub life

10 hours ago
6PR Football
Swan Tom Hickey chatted to the 6PR football team after big win over the Dogs at Marvel Stadium.

The Swans were victors by 19 points but face staying on the road for the rest of the season after Victoria shut it’s borders to New South Wales while the game was on.

Hickey told 6PR the Sydney players have been preparing themselves for the possibility of not returning to New South Wales for the rest of the season.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see all signs were pointing to that”.

Hickey says the club is hopeful their families can join them in a Melbourne hub.

“I’ve got a pregnant wife with twins and a two year old… hopefully we can try and get something like it was up in the Gold Coast last year”

AFLSport
