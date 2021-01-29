6PR
Swan River shark attack victim will have to learn to walk again

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Swan River shark attack victim will have to learn to walk again

A man who was attacked by a bull shark in the Swan river earlier this month will have to learn to walk again as part of a long-term recovery.

Cameron Wrathall suffered a broken hip and severe nerve damage in the attack and is still recovering in hospital.

Richard O’Brien, who was swimming with him at the time of the attack, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett his friend is in good spirits.

“He is certainly looking a lot better than he did on the day,” he said.

“He’s talking quite well now, and he’s upbeat about things.”

Mr O’Brien said he has a long road to recovery and will need to undergo intensive physical therapy to learn to walk again.

“It’s gong to take a fair bit of recovery time, and a lot of hard work and pain.”

He described the attack as the “hardest hit he’s ever had”.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Cameron Wrathall/Facebook.)

