Sunrise host Samantha Armytage quits breakfast TV

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Sunrise host Samantha Armytage quits breakfast TV

Samantha Armytage has announced her shock departure from breakfast TV in an emotional speech on Sunrise this morning.

“The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise. I have always been very brave and fearless in my life and my career and this decision is no different,” she tearfully told viewers on Monday.

“As many of you know, of my personal life the last six months have been very bittersweet. Some bits have been very happy and some bits have been very, very sad.”

Entertainment guru Peter Ford told 6PR’s Gareth Parker her resignation follows months of speculation.

“She wanted out, she’s wanted out for some time now,” he said.

“Those early mornings on TV are relentless, and she was also a bit of a lighting rod for hate online.”

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast.

(Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images)

