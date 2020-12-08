6PR
  Home
  News
  • Subsea 7 dumps controversial plan for..

Subsea 7 dumps controversial plan for oil and gas pipeline

7 hours ago
Simon Beaumont
Article image for Subsea 7 dumps controversial plan for oil and gas pipeline

An engineering company have withdrawn their plans to create a 10-kilometre oil and gas pipeline through the Exmouth Gulf.

Subsea 7 announced their plans to cease investment from the controversial project yesterday.

Member for North West Central, Vince Catania, spoke with 6PR’s Simon Beaumont this afternoon.

“I think ultimately this is probably a good result,” he said.

“There is a lot of disturbance that potentially could have occurred with this project in the Exmouth Gulf, it had a lot of consequences for locals and the environment.”

Conservation groups have been campaigning to have the project stopped for months.

“It is quite divisive in the community, you could say that in Exmouth probably 50 per cent have been supportive and 50 per cent have been against,” he said.

“There was a lot of concern about the environment, and those people who did support Subsea 7 were supportive for providing long term employment for Exmouth.”

He said it is important every project is treated on their merits, but is glad this project didn’t go ahead.

“Ultimately we don’t want to disturb the environment, it’s a pristine environment.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Simon Beaumont
News
