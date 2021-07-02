Subiaco’s Hay Street set to fully reopen to traffic

Hay Street in Subiaco is set to finally fully reopen to traffic amid a bitter stand-off between developer Sanur and the local government over several dilapidated buildings.

A section of Hay Street between Catherine Street and Roberts Road has been reduced to one lane since March, causing traffic headaches and forcing businesses to shut-up shop.

The State Administrative Tribunal last night ruled in favour of the city, upholding building orders served on Sanur.

City of Subiaco Acting CEO Cliff Frewing said the company must now undertake stabilisation works, but it’s unsure how long that will take.

“It’s likely to be at least a month, because Sanur will need to review the decision,” he said.

“They will need to take action to sure up the row of single-storey buildings.”

