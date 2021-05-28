Subiaco council refuse application to demolish crumbling buildings

The City of Subiaco have refused an application to demolish crumbling buildings on Hay Street.

Part of Hay Street was closed to traffic in February after engineers identified “severe problems” with the facade of the building.

It was later deemed safe and the road was reopened.

Building owners have applied to have the building demolished, but the council have requested it be stabilised due to its heritage significance.

City of Subiaco acting CEO Cliff Frewing said the building owners, Sanur, have referred it to the State Administrative Tribunal.

“We issued building orders to Sanur to get them to repair the buildings and they appealed those orders in SAT,” he said.

“We are expecting a decision from SAT at anytime.”

(Photo: City of Subiaco.)