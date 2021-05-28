6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Subiaco council refuse application to..

Subiaco council refuse application to demolish crumbling buildings

1 hour ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Subiaco council refuse application to demolish crumbling buildings

The City of Subiaco have refused an application to demolish crumbling buildings on Hay Street.

Part of Hay Street was closed to traffic in February after engineers identified “severe problems” with the facade of the building.

It was later deemed safe and the road was reopened.

Building owners have applied to have the building demolished, but the council have requested it be stabilised due to its heritage significance.

City of Subiaco acting CEO Cliff Frewing said the building owners, Sanur, have referred it to the State Administrative Tribunal.

“We issued building orders to Sanur to get them to repair the buildings and they appealed those orders in SAT,” he said.

“We are expecting a decision from SAT at anytime.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

(Photo: City of Subiaco.)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882