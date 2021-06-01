Subbies still in the dark over recouping payments from Pindan

Tradies tasked with completing state government projects on behalf of failed construction group Pindan say they are still waiting to get paid.

The government has promised to pay project bank accounts despite the company going bust last month.

Know Plumbing managing director Reza Manesh told Gareth Parker he was due to be paid last week.

“We still haven’t been paid five days past due date,” he said.

“The latest that we have heard is that we will be paid soon, there is no date.”

Administrators EY now control the company’s finances.

“It will be interesting to see what happens from now on because obviously those jobs are half way through, they need to be completed.”

In a statement the Department of Communities said it expects payments to start flowing from today.

“The state has been in complex discussions with the Pindan administrators in an effort to ensure payments made into project bank accounts reach subcontractors that have carried out construction work on this project, in a way that is permitted by insolvency laws given that project bank accounts are a relatively new payment mechanism in Australia,” the statement reads.

“We are expecting that funds will begin flowing through the project bank accounts to entitled subcontractors from 1 June as they become due and payable.”

