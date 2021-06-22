6PR
Subbies blast Government bill

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
The Security of Payment Bill has finally passed State Parliament

The new legislation is intended to provide better protections to subcontractors with contractors now having a right to claim minimum monthly progress payments to ensure subbies aren’t left with large outstanding invoices.

The legislation also implements a new resolution process to speed up the payment of outstanding funds.

But it’s not all good news – Subcontractor advocate Louise Stewart told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson the bill is completely useless without the payment protections that the government originally promised.

“The bill in its current form offers absolutely no payment protections for subcontractors” said Stewart

“The government’s been on a very misleading campaigning to confuse everyone on this matter”

Miss Stewart accused the government of using the bill as a political tactic to appear as though they are solving the issue.

“This is a completely invented publicity stunt from the government to cover up the fact that they are not doing anything to protect the 80% of small businesses in this sector”

Listen to the full chat below:

