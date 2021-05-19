Sub-contractors left holding the baby again as Pindan goes under

The opposition has highlighted the state government’s failure to act on promised legislation to protect sub-contractors after a major construction company went into administration.

Pindan owes its staff and contractors tens of millions of dollars and accounting firm EY has now taken control of the company’s finances.

Pindan has 68 active projects, including several major state government contracts.

Shadow Commerce Minister Vince Catania said dozens of workers are at risk of being unable to feed their families and pay basic bills.

“Some of my local constituents have got bills that haven’t been paid for months totaling over $150,000, there is plenty of examples right across the state,” he told Gareth Parker.

“A lot of the jobs that Pindan were doing, were government contracts, and I think that is the real concern here.”

Press PLAY to hear how it has affected contractors

Commerce Minister Amber Jade-Sanderson said legislation to protect sub-contractors will be reintroduced to parliament next week, after it failed to pass last year.

“It is my intention to reintroduce the security of payment bill at the first available opportunity into parliament,” she said.

“This bill will be introduced as a priority and I expect it to have speedy passage.”

Press PLAY to hear the heated exchange with Gareth Parker

(Photo: Nine News.)