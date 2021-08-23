6PR
Study reveals why women are still making sacrifices in the workplace

10 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Study reveals why women are still making sacrifices in the workplace

Research from the Australian Early Learning Monitor has found women are still making career sacrifices to look after their family.

Australia is now ranked 50th in the world for tackling gender inequality, dropping down from 15th place in the last 15 years.

The Parenthood executive director Georgie Dent told Millsy we’re dropping the ball.

“There are a couple of primary reasons why women in Australia do not participate in the workforce the same that men do,” she said.

“One of the biggest reasons for that is that we have got one of the most expensive early education and care systems in the world.

“The out of pocket cost is so significant that lots of families make the choice for one parent to stay at home.”

Figures show more than 100,000 parents are making career sacrifices to save on the cost of childcare, and three in five women are still struggling to maintain their career goals.

Press PLAY to hear how Australia can tackle workplace gender inequality

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
