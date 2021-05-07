6PR
Study reveals what mums really want this Mother’s Day

1 hour ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Study reveals what mums really want this Mother’s Day

A recent survey by a restaurant booking app has revealed what mums really want from their children this Mother’s Day.

TheFork Australia spokesperson, Kate Young, told Millsy family-time topped the list.

“We found that 56 per cent of mums want to spend time with their family,” she said.

“Something that might surprise you is that one in six mums actually want to ditch their kids.”

The study also found 74 per cent of mothers would prefer to dine out.

“Mums do not want to clean up … the best thing is to get them out of the house into a restaurant so someone can make them a meal and clean up after them.”

Press PLAY to hear what else mothers want

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
