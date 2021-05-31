Students banned from feeding homeless by Perth council

School children have been banned from delivering food to homeless people in the City of Perth.

The local government says it’s too “dangerous” for people aged under 18 to be attending Wellington Square.

North Cottesloe Primary School nourish program coordinator Andrea Dewar said the program taught children an important message.

“I want them to become future change makers, I want to foster that sense of giving back and that sense of compassion in them,” she told Liam Bartlett.

“It is more meaningful if they are there and they are experiencing it first hand in a safe environment with their parents, with their teachers.”

The new rule has meant support group Homelessness; We Care Perth has had to cut back on services.

Coordinator Simone Fedorczuk said while she appreciates the concern, it’s perfectly safe.

“We are not in danger, the students are never ever in danger, and if things do get rough, we just pack up and go home,” she said.

“If we can provide these people with a meal, they won’t cause a ruckus, they won’t go and steal from the shops or beg for money, because they have got full tummies.”

She said the program teaches children there is another side to life.

“If we can stop one of these students taking drugs, then we have made our day, we have made our year, and that’s why we did it.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)