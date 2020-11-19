6PR
Strike Resources – A quick $279m in 4 years from iron ore mining

7 hours ago
Listen to ASX-listed Strike Resources Managing Director, Will Johnson, talk to Matt Birney on the 6PR Bulls N’ Bears report about Strike’s plan to be the next force in iron ore in the Pilbara

