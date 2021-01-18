Stranded Aussies ‘nightmare’ amid Australian Open quarantine demands

The mother of an Australian man stranded overseas has vented her frustration at the importation of Australian Open tennis players.

Perth mother, Janet, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett her son was meant to return home from Canada in two weeks, but his flight was cancelled.

“My son is stuck overseas with 37,000 other stranded Australians and yet the government can make room for a thousand people to come in.”

Janet’s son has been stranded without work in Canada for months, and said trying to organise flights home has been a “nightmare”.

“I don’t see our government doing anything to help them get back,” she said.

“I wish he was better at Tennis he’d be home by now.”

It comes as Australia Open tennis players make demands about their hotel quarantine arrangements, amid 72 players being forced into hard lockdown.

COVID-19 has now been detected on three Australian Open charter flights.

Former Australian tennis legend turned coach, Pat Cash, is in hotel quarantine in Melbourne and told 6PR Mornings it’s been “really tough”.

“The players are not here to have a party and go wild, and bring COVID and spread it around Victoria and Australia,” he said.

“That is the last thing we want, we are all here to play tennis and get through this event.”

He jumped to the defence of Novak Djokovic who has issued a list of demands to Australian Open bosses.

The world number one has requested fitness and training equipment in hotel rooms, better food, shorter isolation periods for players in hard lockdown, permission for players to visit their coaches, and is pushing for players to be moved to private houses with tennis courts.

“The food we are getting here is certainly not suitable for professional tennis players,” Cash said.

“There is no way I can eat that stuff.”

Cash claims the Australian hotel quarantine conditions are far more difficult than any other country they’ve been in.

“It’s very, very harsh,” he said.

“The stress level is very high amongst the players.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews later ruled out making any changes to hotel quarantine regulations.

