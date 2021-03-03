Stolen car used in shooting at home of Hells Angels bikie

Police have revealed fresh details about a brazen bikie shooting in Ascot and are appealing for the public’s help.

Detectives are calling for any information regarding a stolen four door black Porsche which was used in the shooting at the home of Hells Angels bikie Dayne Brajkovich

Around half a dozen shots were fired at the ascot property at about 7:15pm last night, with bullets spraying the home and a parked car.

No one was injured and police have spoken to a number of people who were at the home.

The Porsche was found burnt out in High Wycombe not long after the shooting and authorities have said it was stolen from a home in Applecross prior to the incident.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the shooting in a suburban setting is “outrageous” and is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

