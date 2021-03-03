6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Stolen car used in shooting at home of Hells Angels bikie

2 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Stolen car used in shooting at home of Hells Angels bikie

Police have revealed fresh details about a brazen bikie shooting in Ascot and are appealing for the public’s help.

Detectives are calling for any information regarding a stolen four door black Porsche which was used in the shooting at the home of Hells Angels bikie Dayne Brajkovich

Around half a dozen shots were fired at the ascot property at about 7:15pm last night, with bullets spraying the home and a parked car.

No one was injured and police have spoken to a number of people who were at the home.

The Porsche was found burnt out in High Wycombe not long after the shooting and authorities have said it was stolen from a home in Applecross prior to the incident.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the shooting in a suburban setting is “outrageous” and is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: Nine News.)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882