Still a chance: Freo star not ruling out surprise return

Fremantle gun Luke Ryan says he is still a chance to play in Sunday’s clash against Brisbane at the Gabba.

The Dockers have already ruled out the All-Australian defender from playing on their website, but Ryan isn’t putting a line through his name just yet.

“I have got training today and then captain’s run on Saturday and we will see how I go from there,” he said.

“Hopefully over the next couple of days it should settle down pretty nicely and should put my hand up for selection. ”

Fremantle are hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 59-point Derby demolition when they tackle the Lions on Sunday.

“If we do our role and play our bit then we can match any side.”

The match was switched from Optus Stadium to Brisbane due to WA’s COVID-19 restrictions.

