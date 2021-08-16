‘Stick to the plan’: Industries warn zero-COVID strategy will lead to job losses

Premier Mark McGowan has come under fire for claiming an 80 per cent vaccination target won’t guarantee the reopening of WA’s border.

The Prime Minister says his comments undermine the vaccine rollout and that a zero-COVID strategy has never been the national goal.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Andrew McKellar said continued restrictions will eventually cripple the economy.

“From a business point of view, the fundamental issue is that we have got to reopen the Australian economy at some point and as soon as possible,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“When we do that is absolutely inevitable that COVID will come in.

“We urge all leaders across the country to stick to the plan … we need our leaders to work together.”

Australian Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond said they’re predicting national job losses if lockdowns and border closures continue.

“We anticipate if there isn’t more certainty about travel and open state borders that we will lose another 150,000 (jobs) nationally by the end of next year,” she said.

“I think in some instances government is thinking about us as a bit like collateral damage, as apposed to probably one of the most buoyant and important parts of the economy.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview