Steve and Baz’s emotional goodbye to Haggers

Steve and Baz were joined in the studio by Kim Hagdorn for one last time today during their final show together.

Haggers has broken a number of major sporting stories during his time with Steve and Baz.

“You have taken the fall for us on many occasions, because you have brought stories to our listeners, that noone else has been prepared to do,” Millsy said.

“A lot of people think you’re a tough cookie but deep down you’re a marshmallow, you are a bloke that really takes his craft seriously.

“The amount of work that you have put in for our listeners over the seven years has been remarkable.”

Haggers got emotional when saying goodbye to the boys for one last time.

“The highlight has been being in here with you guys every day,” Hagger’s said.

“You do have a big audience, but I feel as though every morning it’s just us having a chat.”

Click play to hear Haggers final goodbye.