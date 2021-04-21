6PR
State of Origin returns to Perth in 2022 but our own team is a long way off

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for State of Origin returns to Perth in 2022 but our own team is a long way off

The rugby league State of Origin will return to Perth next year, with game two to be staged at Optus Stadium in June.

It’s the second time the big event will head west, after more than 55,000 people turned out to watch Queensland take on New South Wales in 2019.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, national rugby league commissioner Peter Beattie said the success of 2019 is the reason they’re bringing it back, with the hope to raise the sport’s profile in our strong aussie rules state.

“We hope that by bringing State of Origin here and the success it was last time, it will encourage a lot of young boys and girls to play the game,” he said.

When asked whether the league will expand to include WA, Mr Beattie blamed COVID as to why QLD is the only state getting a new team.

“We have to manage our finances,” he said.

“We have to get through this COVID period and then have a reassessment.

“We’re committed to WA, no one should have any doubt about that.”

Mr Beattie said growing grassroots rugby league is the key to WA getting its own team.

Premier Mark McGowan wouldn’t confirm how much it cost the state government to lure the match to WA, which will likely see three million people watching the game around the country and the world.

“On much of the east coast, the State of Origin is as big as it gets in terms of sporting events,” he said.

“My government is delighted to partner with the NRL to bring State of Origin back to WA – for local fans and the multimillion dollar boost it will provide to the WA economy, tourism, hospitality and local jobs.”

The exact date for the match and details about ticketing will be announced later this year.

Oliver Peterson
NewsSport
