State Library gives away free memberships

The State Library of WA have sent out 30,000 free membership cards to residents in state funded housing.

Director of Library Services Elizabeth Spencer spoke with Simon Beaumont this afternoon.

“These membership cards give the tenants free access to all of the resources in the state library, and libraries across the state,” she said.

She told Simon libraries are full of much more than just books.

“You can actually download free movies, you can have access to magazines, there is also a real large number of resources online for parents on early literacy skills as well,” she said.

“The reason we are doing this … is to really help those people that don’t necessarily have the resources to buy books or to buy movies.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)