State government fails to legislate emission targets

The state government has released it’s new climate policy ahead of the upcoming election, with the hope of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The policy includes a 21 million dollar investment in an Electric Vehicle Strategy which will create a state wide charging network.

Within the next four years there will be charging stations from Kununurra down to Esperance and from Perth across to Kalgoorlie.

It’s hoped the new infrastructure will encourage more people to purchase electric vehicles.

The policy also includes more than 100 million dollars towards a 100 mega watt ‘big battery’.

But the state government have chosen not to legislate emissions targets as other states have done.

6PR News Reporter Simon Etheridge was at the announcement today.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)