State and national leaders hit back at Mark McGowan’s ‘crush and kill’ strategy

Premier Mark McGowan has made national headlines this morning for reigniting an ongoing border feud with New South Wales.

Yesterday the Premier urged the state to adopt an elimination strategy for the virus instead of suppression.

“There is five states and two territories doing one thing, and one state doing something different,” he said.

“The New South Wales government and people in New South Wales are to look outside of New South Wales at what other states and territories are doing in order to crush and kill the virus.

“The idea that you kick along with the virus and somehow that is a better model, is wrong.”

But state and national leaders have disputed the Premiers comments.

Yesterday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said “we are not looking to wipe this thing out, we have to live with it.”

“As a member of national cabinet, all of us are perusing an aggressive suppression strategy, or an active suppression strategy.”

And this morning Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack backed the New South Wales approach.

“I caution anyone criticizing New South Wales, they have been the bench mark as far as COVID-19 contact tracking and tracing is concerned”, he said.

WA’s strategy has meant businesses have been able to continue operating, and life is essentially back to normal.

6PR’s Gareth Parker said despite the interstate backlash Premier Mark McGowan will continue to be supported by Western Australians “because he knows, that we know, how good life is here”.

“He is going to ride this all the way to the election, and with everyone of these commentaries, criticisms, or controversies, some of them confected, his hand just gets stronger.”

Later this morning New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro defended his state and said Mark McGowan’s “lecturing” could “bite him on the bum”.

“It was never about elimination, we know we can’t eliminate it, it is suppression, it’s about no community transmission.

“Stop lecturing us, look after your own backyard,” he said.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek / Getty Images.)