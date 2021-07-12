Spaceflight a step closer for Aussie dad after Virgin Galactic launch

An Australian man has watched on excitedly as Virgin Galactic successfully launched its first fully crewed flight.

Scott Copeland won a ticket for a future flight seven years ago as part of a Virgin Australia frequent flyer promotion.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth parker he said he’s very excited.

“I get to take off at three time the speed of sound, get up into zero gravity, get to float around and do somersaults in the cabin,” he said.

“It’s going to be an amazing experiencing.

“Having Richard go up there last night, it all just feels real now, now it’s a matter of when not if.”

Press PLAY to hear more about his future space flight

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)