South West man charged with 21 sexual abuse offences

A Busselton man has been charged with a string of sexual abuse charges relating to teenage boys and young men.

Police say between 2012 and 2020 the 35-year-old man assaulted nine victims aged between 16 and 22.

He was charged with sexual penetration without consent and 20 counts of unlawful and indecent assault.

He’s due to appear before the Bunbury Magistrates Court today.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.