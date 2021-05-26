South West labour shortage ‘a lot worse than anticipated’

Just over a week before the WA Day long weekend, it seems South West businesses are struggling to staff their shops.

WA Good Food Guide Director, Georgia Moore believes the issue is bigger than expected.

“It’s not just a shortage of skilled workers, it’s any workers,” she told Oliver Peterson. “These business are willing and ready to train people up but these restaurant have had literally zero applications for months for casual positions.”

It’s believed the shortage of workers is due to the lack of accommodation, with full time staff being urged to vacate their rentals as the property is selling.

“Someone may have a desire to come down here and work in the kitchen or a front of house role but they cannot find anywhere to live,” she said.

Five star offerings like Cape Lodge are also facing great challenges accommodating guests of families holidaying from the East of Australia, as they can’t find staff skilled at a five-star level.

There is also a significant challenge with transport in the region, with hotel guests not willing to pay $200 return for a round trip from Cape Lodge to Yarri for dinner, but Cape Lodge not able to staff the restaurant 7 nights a week

The WA Day long weekend is from Saturday the 5th of June to Monday the 7th of June.

