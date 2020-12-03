South Perth’s latest scrap metal resident

A 700 kilogram Rhinocerous made out of scrap metal is set to be a new feature on the South Perth foreshore.

Narembeen Artist Jordan Sprigg built the masterpiece in his dad’s shed.

“It’s my dad’s workshop and I have kind of hijacked it for the last seven years.”

He told Simon Beaumont it took 550 hours to build.

“It just becomes one big giant jigsaw puzzle of recycled metal.”

The sculpture will officially be unveiled at the South Perth foreshore tomorrow at 3pm.

(Photo: Supplied)