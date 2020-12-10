6PR
South Hedland Police recognised for their bravery

2 hours ago
Simon Beaumont
Article image for South Hedland Police recognised for their bravery

South Hedland Police Station have taken out the prize for best police team at the Nine News WA Police Excellence Awards today.

Senior Sergeant Jeremy Marklew spoke with 6PR’s Simon Beaumont this afternoon.

“I’m just really proud to be a part of that team,” he said.

The South Hedland team were recognised for their efforts to proactively engage with the local community.

“We’ve got a really good communication line with all of the community, but we are really well supported by those support agencies as well,” he said.

The officers were praised for their actions in a number of critical incidents this year including, a dangerous stabbing at a local shopping centre, and for rescuing a young boy from a house fire. 

“They’re a really great bunch of people … they live and work in that community, and they are really committed to it ,” Senior Sergeant Markle said.

Meanwhile, Senior Constable Sam Lim from the Diversity and Engagement Unit took home the top prize in the individual category.

(Photo: Supplied)

Simon Beaumont
News
