‘Sometimes I think I’m dreaming’: Afghan interpreter finds safety in Perth

An ADF interpreter who fled Kabul with his wife and children – and just the clothes on their backs – says his family and friends are now living in fear in Afghanistan.

Fahim Ahmadi is currently in day four of hotel quarantine in Perth, after securing passage on an ADF flight from the capital on Friday morning.

He told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson he is extremely grateful for the help from the Federal Government.

“Everyone here is okay, I’m feeling very okay here in Australia,” he said.

“I went to my cousin’s home last week when we heard about the Taliban, because I was ADF’s formal interpreter … I changed my home because we were very close to the central prison, and the Taliban had released all persons from the prison.

“So it was very dangerous for me to live there.”

After finishing quarantine, Mr Ahmadi hopes to settle in Melbourne or Adelaide, to be close to friends and family.

“Sometimes I think that I am dreaming that I am in Australia,” he said.

“I’ve been speaking to my very close relatives and extended family, right now they are okay, but they are all scared from the dangerous situation in Afghanistan, they want to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible due to the big crowd of people at the airport.

“It’s very hard for the Taliban and also the Coalition guys who are at the gates, to manage all the people on the road. Because everybody is outside the airport … they don’t have any visas or foreign identification.”

Press PLAY to hear Fahim Ahmadi’s story on Perth LIVE

(Image credit: Supplied)