‘Somebody had to do it’: Lone marcher explains

A man who walked solo along St Georges Terrace in an Anzac Day march has been revealed as an ex-One Nation staffer with links to COVID conspiracy theories.

Michael Darby was marching to protest against restrictions that saw Anzac Day celebrations cancelled for a second year running.

Mr Darby never saw active duty, but told 6PR’s Gareth Parker those who did serve shouldn’t suffer restrictions on the most solemn day on the military calendar.

“Somebody had to do it,” he said.

“There are very many veterans … whose only social contact every year is Anzac Day.

“Those chaps and ladies are bleeding because for two years in succession they haven’t had their Anzac Day.

“Somebody had to make the point that it is not the function of government to tell the RSL, how, or where, or when they should be commemorating Anzac Day.

“The government should have stayed out of it, and left it to the RSL to seek their own medical advice.”

Michael Darby was pictured walking down St Georges Terrace with an “honour the fallen” sign on his back.

