Some dishwashing liquids worse than water

A new Choice study has shown that some dishwashing liquids clean dishes just the same as water.

Four of the tested liquids didn’t cut the mustard. Woolworths Essentials, Fairy Platinum, Palmolive Original and Uniquely Natural all failed the Choice test scoring 45 per cent – the same score as water.

But, not all liquids are bad. Aldi Tandil Ultra Power Soak n’ Clean Concentrate and Morning Fresh Ultra Concentrate Ultimate took the cake with a 90 per cent rating.

Choice dishwashing expert, Ashley Iredale, believes you shouldn’t necessarily spend the big bucks when it comes to washing your dishes.

“We’ve found that price is not necessarily an indicator of performance, and if you choose wisely then you can get just as clean dishes for a fraction of the cost,” he said.

Photo credit: Choice