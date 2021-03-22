Social media warning: What to ‘cull’ to avoid being targeted by cyber criminals

Australians are being urged to think twice about what information they give out online to avoid being targeted by cyber criminals, fraudsters, organised crime gangs and sex offenders.

The Australian Federal Police have warned that people who post too much personal information about themselves on social media will become easy targets.

AFP Commander Christopher Goldsmith told 6PR’s Gareth Parker all Australians should engage in a “cyber cull”.

“We are really saying think twice about the sort of information you are putting up online,” he said.

“Your full name and date of birth can provide an opportunity for criminals to target you.

“And other identification details like addresses and license numbers.”

Australians are also being urged to look at their privacy settings on social media channels.

“Restrict access to friends and family, and those you trust.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)