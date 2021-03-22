6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Social media warning: What to ‘..

Social media warning: What to ‘cull’ to avoid being targeted by cyber criminals

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Social media warning: What to ‘cull’ to avoid being targeted by cyber criminals

Australians are being urged to think twice about what information they give out online to avoid being targeted by cyber criminals, fraudsters, organised crime gangs and sex offenders.

The Australian Federal Police have warned that people who post too much personal information about themselves on social media will become easy targets.

AFP Commander Christopher Goldsmith told 6PR’s Gareth Parker all Australians should engage in a “cyber cull”.

“We are really saying think twice about the sort of information you are putting up online,” he said.

“Your full name and date of birth can provide an opportunity for criminals to target you.

“And other identification details like addresses and license numbers.”

Australians are also being urged to look at their privacy settings on social media channels.

“Restrict access to friends and family, and those you trust.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882