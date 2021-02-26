6PR
Social media killing kids’ spelling skills

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Social media killing kids’ spelling skills

A survey by personal finance app ‘Humaniti’ has revealed the shocking effect that social media and the accompanying culture of speedy text is having on kids’ spelling.

The survey showed that a whopping 67% of people are very or somewhat concerned about children’s ability to spell.

And it’s not just kids they were worried about, with 66 per cent saying spelling standards had slipped in Australian society overall.

The main culprit was revealed to be technology, with social media and text messaging seen as the leading causes for the spelling decline.

Literacy expert Dr. Jennifer Buckingham joined 6PR’s Oliver Peterson to talk about the findings.

Dr. Buckingham said that although social media and texting plays a role in poor spelling and grammar, the issues that students are having in high school are usually the result of something in their formative childhood years.

“If parent’s are seeing problems with their children’s spelling though, it does seem to go back further than the teenage years” says Buckingham

 

News
