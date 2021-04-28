Smoke alert issued as haze continues to linger across Perth

Perth is waking up to another smokey morning, as smoke from prescribed and private burns continues to linger.

An alert remains in place as far north as Jurien Bay and as far south as Busselton.

Increased winds and rainfall forecast for this afternoon should assist in dispersing the smoke.

People with respiratory conditions are being urged to take extra precautions to minimise exposure to smoke.

Including:

Switching off air conditioners that do not allow for the fresh air intake to be turned off.

Shut doors and windows.

Stay inside if possible. This is particularly important for people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Limit outdoors exercise or avoid it completely.

Seek relief from smoke inside a shopping centre or other suitable public building.

Meanwhile, Fire crews are continuing to monitor a bushfire in Gingin, after the blaze came dangerously close to homes yesterday.

It is now stationary and controlled but not contained.

An “Advice Alert” remains in place for people in the town, and smoke is impacting Brand Highway.

