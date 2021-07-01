6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Small businesses unable to ‘plan..

Small businesses unable to ‘plan ahead’ as end of lockdown looms

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Small businesses unable to ‘plan ahead’ as end of lockdown looms

Small businesses are calling for more support from the government as the latest round of lockdowns and border closures wreak havoc on their trade.

This morning Premier Mark McGowan urged West Aussies to buy takeaway to help keep struggling restaurants ticking.

“It’s not in the health advice but I know it’s important,” Mr McGowan said.

“Today and tomorrow if you can please support a local small business, whether you grab a coffee after your daily exercise or get a takeaway for dinner tonight. It would mean so much to these small businesses and their staff.”

But Benny’s Bar and Cafe owner Ivan Dzeba said while supporting local business is essential, what the industry needs is some clarity on when lockdown will lift.

“Every lockdown or any disruption is just as devastating for small businesses,” he said.

“What makes this one that bit more painful, is only a few days ago we were back to normal trading.

“I would like to encourage the government to give us some sort of indication, so that businesses can plan ahead.”

Press PLAY to hear how the latest lockdown has affected his business

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882