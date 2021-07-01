Small businesses unable to ‘plan ahead’ as end of lockdown looms

Small businesses are calling for more support from the government as the latest round of lockdowns and border closures wreak havoc on their trade.

This morning Premier Mark McGowan urged West Aussies to buy takeaway to help keep struggling restaurants ticking.

“It’s not in the health advice but I know it’s important,” Mr McGowan said.

“Today and tomorrow if you can please support a local small business, whether you grab a coffee after your daily exercise or get a takeaway for dinner tonight. It would mean so much to these small businesses and their staff.”

But Benny’s Bar and Cafe owner Ivan Dzeba said while supporting local business is essential, what the industry needs is some clarity on when lockdown will lift.

“Every lockdown or any disruption is just as devastating for small businesses,” he said.

“What makes this one that bit more painful, is only a few days ago we were back to normal trading.

“I would like to encourage the government to give us some sort of indication, so that businesses can plan ahead.”

