Slower speed limit to make Northbridge ‘pedestrian friendly’

A major CBD eye sore is getting an upgrade with work beginning on the Roe Street Enhancement project.

The $22 million development is part of the $1.5 billion Perth City Deal which includes various projects in and around the CBD.

It’ll turn Roe Street into a more pedestrian and cyclist friendly precinct linking Northbridge and the CBD. The project includes narrower streets, lowered speed limit, wider footpaths, more lighting and adding alfresco dining options with the aim to draw more people back into the city.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the speed limit will be reduced to 40 km/h on Roe Street.

“It won’t reduce the number of cars that go through Roe Street,” she said.

“It’s allowing the thoroughfare for drivers but making it safer for pedestrians to cross.”

A new Edith Cowan University campus will also be constructed adjacent to the Roe Street upgrade.

Minister Saffioti hopes the injection of students will breathe life into the City and help struggling businesses.

