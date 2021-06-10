6PR
Slice of Perth: This is worth driving to the the hills for

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson & Liz Sheehan
Slice of Perth
Article image for Slice of Perth: This is worth driving to the the hills for

The steak sandwich at Seven Sins made it to the finals for the 2021 AHA WA Best Steak Sandwich competition after being open for just four months. It’s not the only reason to visit this gem in Roleystone – there’s breathtaking views, local wines and a pork knuckle most people would struggle to finish.

Seven Sins
Corner of Soldiers Road and Brookton Highway, Roleystone

Press PLAY to hear Liz’s full review Seven Sins:

Seven Sins Steak Sandwich
Seven Sins Pork Knuckle
Seven Sins Surf n turf
Seven Sins Mulled Wine
Seven Sins Dessert
Seven Sins Roleystone
Seven Sins Roleystone
Seven Sins interior

 

Oliver Peterson & Liz Sheehan
