Slice of Perth: This is worth driving to the the hills for

The steak sandwich at Seven Sins made it to the finals for the 2021 AHA WA Best Steak Sandwich competition after being open for just four months. It’s not the only reason to visit this gem in Roleystone – there’s breathtaking views, local wines and a pork knuckle most people would struggle to finish.

Seven Sins

Corner of Soldiers Road and Brookton Highway, Roleystone

Press PLAY to hear Liz’s full review Seven Sins:





