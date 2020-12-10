Slice of Perth: This is how you can have a relaxing pub meal with kids

There’s a new shiny brewery in Perth that’s just as much for the kids as it is for the parents. A venue like this is as rare as rocking horse… well you know the saying.

The Bailey brothers Steve and Dan joined forces with their dad Geoff to bring their love of family, relaxing meals and brewing craft beer to the Swan Valley. With Bailey Brewing Co, they’ve achieved their goal of creating the “Aussie backyard” and everyone is invited over.

I felt like a kid in a candy store when I walked in – the cute kids tables, the perfect manicured lawn with NO bindies and wow they have sport on ALL those TVs… and is that what 850 square-metres of nature playground looks like?

If you don’t have kids, you might be thinking, “this place sounds like my worst nightmare.” Well these guys have really thought about everyone. There’s plenty of seating with an ocean sized distance between the table and the playground and you even get your own grassed area to kick a footy around.

The menu is filled with all the pub faves. From a parmi to pizza, from burgers to a steak sanga – this place isn’t trying to be anything else but a good value family friendly pub. There’s a selection of antipasto style share platters that are a great option if you’re there for the beer more than the food.

As expected, kids are well looked after with smaller versions of adult meals all for under $10. The only exception is a pretty good looking share platter for $15 – a great choice for little ones who like to graze.

A tasting paddle ($10) is a good way to sample a handful of the brews. They’re still in early days so there’s more to be added to the menu but if you like a red ale or an IPA – you’ll be as impressed as I was. They’re sessionable beers – great to drink when the hot sun is setting.

Gluten free eaters will be VERY happy. Just about everything can be made for them including the parmi and the fried buttermilk chicken burger ($25). A tender, crunchy piece of well seasoned fried chicken is stacked with fresh salad and a smokey chipotle dressing. The gluten free bun is good quality but the burg could have done with a bit more of that punchy dressing.

Veal schnitty ($26) is a monster serve – a mountain of chips topped with not one.. but two wiener schnitzels. Grilled lemon on the side is a must to squeeze over the top of the well seasoned crumb. A side salad tossed with fennel added an element of freshness to this gem of a dish.

A steak sandwich ($24) is a good barometer to measure a pub by. Here they serve strips of tender steak on toasted brewers bread, which has an earthy flavour and plenty of grain. Sweet caramelised onion and peppery rocket round out this tidy little number.

They get a big thumbs up for bringing the kids meals out as fast as possible. Once they’re no longer hangry, they can happily go off and play leaving the parents to relax.

If you’re looking for a venue where you can safely ignore the kids and have a stress free meal coupled with a few bevvies – Bailey’s is just the ticket. Bookings are a must but they always leave room for walk ins. However, if you want one of those cute kids tables, make sure you mention you’ve got the ankle biters in tow when you book.

Bailey Brewing Co

9861 West Swan Road, Henley Brook

www.baileybrewingco.com.au

Listen to Liz Sheehan’s full review with Oliver Peterson: