Slice of Perth: The best Sunday roast according to the people who know

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Slice of Perth: The best Sunday roast according to the people who know

When it comes to finding Perth’s best Sunday roast, it makes sense to go to the group of people who’d know – the “Poms in Perth” Facebook group.

The question of Sunday roast comes up so often it has become a running joke in the group, but every time the answer is always The Woodvale.

For $34 punters are treated to an all-you-can-eat, three course Sunday lunch including soup, roast with all the trimmings and a choice of a couple of desserts. Kids eat for only $15. It won’t be just one type of meat on offer either, expect beef and a couple of others like pork or turkey. And rest assured, when pork is on, there’s a big bowl of crackling too!

Is there anything better on a cold winter’s day than tender roast beef with fluffy Yorkshire puddings and crispy roast potatoes smothered in gravy? Save yourself a day slaving away in the kitchen and get the perfect roast lunch at The Woodvale.

The Woodvale Tavern
143 Trappers Drive, Woodvale

Press PLAY to hear Liz Sheehan’s full review of The Woodvale’s Sunday roast:

 

The Woodvale - carvery
The Woodvale - Roast
The Woodvale - Kids meal

Kid's fish & chips

The Woodvale - soup

pumpkin soup

The Woodvale crackling

crackling

The Woodvale - apple crumble

Apple crumble & custard

The Woodvale - Chocolate pudding

Chocolate pudding & custard

The Woodvale

Slice of Perth brought to you by WA’s Big Butcher

FoodLifestyle
