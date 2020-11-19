Slice of Perth – pancakes worth the drive

Located in the developing Kingsford estate, Tailwinds cafe is a newcomer to Bullsbrook. While this little corner of town is more sand than houses at the moment, this shiny cafe is already a major draw card… and it’s easy to see why.

The all day menu spans sweet and savoury with options like a smoothie bowl for the health conscious, traditional eggs benny and a damn good looking bacon bruschetta with lashing of feta and smashed avo. There’s a couple of more “lunchy” choices like a beef and bacon burger and chicken salad for those who have well and truly moved on from brekky.

Pancakes can become a thing of legend around town. “Instaworthy” stacks of fluffy hotcakes dominate social media but does all that decoration add to the flavour? The pancake dish ($17) here keeps it simple but boy it delivers on taste. There was no scrimping on the good stuff – each of the four soft, silky buttermilk pancakes is layered with warm roasted berry compote with a generous, glossy serve on top as the crowning glory. The compote is sweet but slightly tart with a side of cream keeping all the flavours in check. A small ramekin of maple syrup is just enough if you’ve got a bit of a sweet tooth.

If you’re after a cheeky hangover cure, look no further than the brekky burger ($13). Stacked between a soft, slightly sweet brioche bun is bacon, egg, melted cheese, house made bbq sauce and the clincher? A crispy hashbrown. Yes it’s one of those ones out of packet… but that’s exactly what a brekky burg needs. It’s like putting chips in your burger, only better.

Coffee comes courtesy of local small batch roaster Pound. This coffee has been a personal fave of mine for years and it’s still a top brew. There’s also the full range of smoothies and milkshakes with small serves for the kids.

If you’re popping in for morning tea, try one of the chunky cookies from ChipFaced. Great news for gluten free eaters – there’s even a choc chip cookie with your name on it. These are made just down the road in Ellenbrook and it’s great to see one local business supporting another. Grab a seat in the little corner nook that looks out over the bushland and relax over a sweet treat delivered by the friendly staff.

Kids are welcome and well catered for. There’s even a little play corner for them with lots of fun toys. I can see Tailwinds becoming the heartbeat of this new part of Bullsbrook and judging by the amount of people I saw streaming in – possibly the rest of the town too. And you know what? It deserves to be.

Tailwinds Cafe

Brookbank Drive, Bullsbrook

Facebook page

Listen to Liz Sheehan’s full review with Oliver Peterson: