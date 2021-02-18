Slice of Perth: No fuss pasta and pizza

Pasta, pizza and…. Yep that’s it. Pasta in the Valley doesn’t muck around with what they offer and judging by the overflowing carpark – people of Perth love it.

Yeah sure… there are a few other dishes on the menu like parmigiana or chicken and salad but when you’re going to a place that hand makes all its pasta and pizza dough and serves it in king-size quantities – why would you pass up the opportunity to eat it?

Red checkered tablecloths covered in plastic give it that 90s trattoria feel while letting you know – this is a place kids can be kids. There are plenty of tables outside near the playground and for those who don’t want to be near pesky kids, there’s a whole other side to this massive venue for couples to dine under the shade of vines.

Fluffy pillows of handmade gnocchi ($26) with a glossy, garlicky pomodoro sauce is loaded with meaty prawns. I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve ordered a seafood pasta dish and been left wondering WHERE the seafood is. A healthy dose of chilli added punch to really made this hearty dish sing.

Carbonara funghi ($23) is a lesson in not judging a book by its cover. Sure… a pile of pasta covered in a grey sauce isn’t winning awards for presentation, but trust me – dig in and enjoy. Finely chopped bacon and mushies are sauteed in a creamy sauce seasoned to a tee. It was a struggle to finish this plus-size dish, but take away containers are provided if you want lunch the next day.

If you’re the sort of person who wants to try a bit of everything, order the pasta tasting plate ($30). Revolutionary! Lasagne, spaghetti bolognese, carbonara and marinara make up this thing of wonder. While I didn’t order it on this occasion, I reckon this dish would be one to share.

You won’t find nuggets and chips on the kid’s menu here. Spag bol, lasagne, pizza or Italian sausage on bread – what a selection! The kids will be licking the plate clean and possibly saying “this is better than yours, Mum.”

As if the playground wasn’t enough to crown these guys as the most family-friendly restaurant in Perth, they also have “mini-chef” sessions. This is where your little one can make their own pasta to take home. The sessions run either side of lunch time and only cost $7. For that, kids get to take home 500 grams of fresh pasta.

With the recent fires, the team here dug deep to offer meals to those who had been evacuated and to the fire fighters and vollies. They deserve Perth’s support for that.

Pasta in the Valley could be the bribe you need to drag the kids around to a few wineries or it’s just perfect for a wholesome, relaxed family meal which won’t break the bank.

Pasta in the Valley

2931 West Swan Road, Caversham

pastainthevalley.com.au

Click PLAY to listen:



